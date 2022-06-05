$387.09 Million in Sales Expected for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) will announce sales of $387.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AZEK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $374.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $399.30 million. AZEK posted sales of $327.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AZEK will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AZEK.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $396.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZEK. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AZEK from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on AZEK from $50.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AZEK from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra Lamartine acquired 965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZEK. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 67.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 766,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,543,000 after purchasing an additional 309,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 3.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 26.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,481 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 106.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 29,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the third quarter worth $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

AZEK stock opened at $21.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. AZEK has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

