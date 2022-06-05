$4.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) to report sales of $4.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.39 billion. Sonic Automotive reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full-year sales of $16.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.76 billion to $17.38 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $17.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.86 billion to $19.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

SAH stock opened at $45.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.05. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $38.64 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.92%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Paul P. Rusnak bought 127,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.89 per share, with a total value of $5,339,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,450,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the first quarter worth $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonic Automotive (SAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.