$466.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) to post sales of $466.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ares Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $457.82 million to $482.18 million. Ares Capital posted sales of $459.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ares Capital will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ares Capital.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 75.13%. The business had revenue of $440.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ares Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

In other news, insider Michael Lewis Smith purchased 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,560.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 89,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,658,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Beth Henson purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.05 per share, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $375,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 5,667,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 112,030 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 707,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ares Capital by 191.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,023,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 1,329,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $19.53 on Friday. Ares Capital has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

