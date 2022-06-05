$477.70 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) will announce sales of $477.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.40 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $488.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.89 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 280.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 21,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after buying an additional 151,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 416,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,146 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 285,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $40.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.62, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $66.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

About Altra Industrial Motion (Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.