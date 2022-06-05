$5.17 Million in Sales Expected for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) to report sales of $5.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.33 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $610,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 747.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $51.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.05 million to $52.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $210.58 million, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $235.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.29). Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 317.81% and a negative net margin of 1,921.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, CEO Joe Mastrangelo bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 338,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,217.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 33.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 30,884 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,933,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EOSE opened at $1.60 on Friday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The stock has a market cap of $87.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. It offers stationary battery storage solutions. The company's flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

