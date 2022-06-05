$5.64 Million in Sales Expected for IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that IsoPlexis Co. (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.25 million and the highest is $6.03 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full year sales of $26.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $25.98 million to $26.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $47.93 million, with estimates ranging from $46.29 million to $49.57 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IsoPlexis.

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15).

ISO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IsoPlexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, IsoPlexis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.31.

IsoPlexis stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 7.78. IsoPlexis has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $16.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IsoPlexis Corporation, a life sciences company, provides solutions for the development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, France, the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, China and Taiwan, Singapore, Japan, Australia, and Korea.

