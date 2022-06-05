$54.15 Million in Sales Expected for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) to report sales of $54.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $220.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $223.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $242.40 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $52.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 30.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

WASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

WASH opened at $49.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $862.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day moving average is $53.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $399,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 59.3% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 98.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

