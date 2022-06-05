$57.17 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will report sales of $57.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $57.50 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $54.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $234.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $230.65 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $273.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share.

AAOI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,090,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 94,649 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 81.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 143,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.74. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

