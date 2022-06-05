$58.55 Million in Sales Expected for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $58.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.00 million and the lowest is $58.10 million. Lakeland Financial posted sales of $55.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Financial will report full year sales of $237.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.00 million to $237.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $255.60 million, with estimates ranging from $253.00 million to $258.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lakeland Financial.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.82% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $55.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LKFN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $70.48 on Friday. Lakeland Financial has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,675 shares of company stock valued at $219,454 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 51,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

