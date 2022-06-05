$670.67 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to report $670.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $665.50 million and the highest is $674.80 million. Entegris posted sales of $571.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $649.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.85 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.48%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Entegris from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $183.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ ENTG opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Entegris has a 1 year low of $99.82 and a 1 year high of $158.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.12%.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $298,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $120,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,561 shares of company stock worth $5,370,016. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Entegris by 270.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 109,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 25.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after acquiring an additional 25,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 31.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 73,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the third quarter valued at $745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

