$68.40 Million in Sales Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) will announce $68.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.59 million and the highest estimate coming in at $82.20 million. Acadia Realty Trust posted sales of $74.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year sales of $273.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $223.09 million to $323.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $291.52 million, with estimates ranging from $241.63 million to $341.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $19.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Acadia Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $17.65 and a twelve month high of $23.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 189.48%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,399 shares in the company, valued at $707,390.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 269,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,886,000 after buying an additional 61,590 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,749,000. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 165,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

