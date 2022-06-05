$706.22 Million in Sales Expected for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) will post $706.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $682.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.00 million. Leslie’s posted sales of $596.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.32 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LESL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Leslie’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.73.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total value of $82,086.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,963.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 6.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 2.1% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 13.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter.

LESL opened at $19.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.55. Leslie’s has a 12-month low of $16.40 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

