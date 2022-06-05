$737.96 Million in Sales Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) will post $737.96 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $734.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $741.90 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $711.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $723.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th.

In other FTI Consulting news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 556.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:FCN opened at $166.74 on Friday. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $170.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.55.

About FTI Consulting (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

