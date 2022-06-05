$77.16 Million in Sales Expected for The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) will announce $77.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ONE Group Hospitality’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $76.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $77.71 million. ONE Group Hospitality posted sales of $70.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ONE Group Hospitality will report full year sales of $324.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $320.50 million to $328.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $382.68 million, with estimates ranging from $380.90 million to $384.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover ONE Group Hospitality.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 42.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 170.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,044,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after acquiring an additional 52,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKS opened at $9.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $292.05 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ONE Group Hospitality has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

About ONE Group Hospitality (Get Rating)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ONE Group Hospitality (STKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.