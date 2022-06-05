$8.05 Billion in Sales Expected for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce $8.05 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.95 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.15 billion. CBRE Group posted sales of $6.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year sales of $33.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.38 billion to $33.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $36.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.87 billion to $36.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $79.90 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.15 and its 200-day moving average is $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.36.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,733,000 after buying an additional 321,423 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 275.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 96,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 70,961 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 305,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,746,000 after purchasing an additional 182,324 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 149.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 35,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 21,150 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

