$8.12 Billion in Sales Expected for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $8.20 billion. NVIDIA posted sales of $6.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full year sales of $33.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.11 billion to $35.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $38.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $36.62 billion to $39.44 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NVIDIA.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.77.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $187.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $468 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 14,655 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,300 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 954,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,692,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NVIDIA (NVDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.