$896.20 Million in Sales Expected for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) will report sales of $896.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $890.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $902.00 million. Hologic reported sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.65 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.78 billion to $3.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 42.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HOLX. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.04.

In related news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $512,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 1,825.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

