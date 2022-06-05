ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.12 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) will post sales of $8.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ABB’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.48 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.76 billion. ABB reported sales of $7.45 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ABB will report full year sales of $30.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.84 billion to $31.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.38 billion to $33.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ABB.

Get ABB alerts:

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

ABB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ABB from CHF 32 to CHF 33 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Shares of NYSE ABB opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.04. ABB has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $39.11.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,576,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,249,000 after acquiring an additional 403,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABB by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after acquiring an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ABB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,471,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,518,000 after buying an additional 96,369 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ABB by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,822,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,278,000 after buying an additional 61,975 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in ABB by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,112,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,634,000 after buying an additional 92,311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ABB Company Profile (Get Rating)

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABB (ABB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.