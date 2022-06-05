ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2022

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.32 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

About ABN AMRO Bank (Get Rating)

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.