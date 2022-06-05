ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAVMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a report on Monday, February 28th. HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $11.32 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $17.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

