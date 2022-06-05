Accel Entertainment (ACEL) vs. The Competition Critical Analysis

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) is one of 33 publicly-traded companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Accel Entertainment to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Accel Entertainment and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Accel Entertainment
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2.75
|Accel Entertainment Competitors
|73
|273
|384
|10
|2.45
Institutional and Insider Ownership
48.3% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.8% of Accel Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Accel Entertainment has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accel Entertainment’s peers have a beta of -0.33, suggesting that their average share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Accel Entertainment and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Accel Entertainment
|$734.71 million
|$31.56 million
|22.77
|Accel Entertainment Competitors
|$996.05 million
|-$74.95 million
|67.95
Accel Entertainment’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Accel Entertainment. Accel Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Accel Entertainment and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Accel Entertainment
|5.84%
|48.62%
|12.77%
|Accel Entertainment Competitors
|-2,737.81%
|-1.13%
|-206.04%
Summary
Accel Entertainment beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
About Accel Entertainment (Get Rating)
Accel Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores. The company also provides licensed establishment partners gaming solutions that appeal to players who patronize those businesses. In addition, it operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations, as well as amusement devices, including jukeboxes, dartboards, pool tables, pinball machines, and other related entertainment equipment. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 13,639 video gaming terminals across 2,584 locations in Illinois. Accel Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Burr Ridge, Illinois.
