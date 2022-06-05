Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV) vs. Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) Head to Head Analysis

Accelera Innovations (OTCMKTS:ACNV – Get Rating) and Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Accelera Innovations and Better Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accelera Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Better Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Better Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 752.27%. Given Better Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Accelera Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Better Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics N/A -142.64% -46.31%

Risk and Volatility

Accelera Innovations has a beta of 5.42, indicating that its share price is 442% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Better Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accelera Innovations and Better Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accelera Innovations N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 4,155.36 -$40.33 million N/A N/A

Accelera Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Better Therapeutics.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Accelera Innovations on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accelera Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accelera Innovations, Inc., a healthcare service company, focuses on the development of Internet-based software in the United States. The company's Accelera Technology, an Internet-based software platform enhances the functionality and performance of healthcare services through making clinical healthcare data available to healthcare consumers. It also provides billing, practice management, and administrative services to doctors and other clinicians, as well as home health services to patients in Chicago. The company was formerly known as Accelerated Acquisitions IV, Inc. and changed its name to Accelera Innovations, Inc. in October 2011. Accelera Innovations, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Better Therapeutics, Inc. engages in developing software-based prescription digital therapeutics (PDT) platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform that uses digitally delivered Nutritional Cognitive Behavioral Therapy to treat type 2 diabetes. The company's products under development also include BT-002, a PDT that help patients with hypertension improve their blood pressure; and BT-003, a PDT that help patients with hyperlipidemia enhance cholesterol levels. Better Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

