Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Acushnet alerts:

Acushnet stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.86. Acushnet has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,299,000 after acquiring an additional 36,778 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 237,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet (Get Rating)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Acushnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acushnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.