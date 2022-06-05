Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $12.25 Million

Brokerages expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) to report sales of $12.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.30 million and the lowest is $3.20 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted sales of $3.10 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 295.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $38.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 million to $67.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $46.75 million, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $91.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADAP. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 403.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $50,000.

ADAP opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $2.66. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

