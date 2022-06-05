ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.60.

ADCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADCT opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.32. ADC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $32.00.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 242.69% and a negative return on equity of 102.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

