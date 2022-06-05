AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) versus Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Critical Comparison

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) and Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AFC Gamma and Maui Land & Pineapple’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AFC Gamma $38.14 million 9.21 $21.00 million $1.76 10.11 Maui Land & Pineapple $12.44 million 16.71 -$3.42 million ($0.16) -66.56

AFC Gamma has higher revenue and earnings than Maui Land & Pineapple. Maui Land & Pineapple is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AFC Gamma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.7% of AFC Gamma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.4% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by institutional investors. 28.0% of AFC Gamma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 64.5% of Maui Land & Pineapple shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

AFC Gamma has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maui Land & Pineapple has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for AFC Gamma and Maui Land & Pineapple, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AFC Gamma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Maui Land & Pineapple 0 0 0 0 N/A

AFC Gamma presently has a consensus target price of $24.38, indicating a potential upside of 36.94%. Given AFC Gamma’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AFC Gamma is more favorable than Maui Land & Pineapple.

Profitability

This table compares AFC Gamma and Maui Land & Pineapple’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AFC Gamma 57.13% 11.59% 8.90% Maui Land & Pineapple -24.57% -13.26% -7.89%

Summary

AFC Gamma beats Maui Land & Pineapple on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AFC Gamma (Get Rating)

AFC Gamma, Inc. originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties. AFC Gamma, Inc. has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Maui Land & Pineapple (Get Rating)

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement, development, and sale of its landholdings on Maui. This segment also provides licensed general brokerage services for properties in the Kapalua Resort and surrounding areas. The Leasing segment leases commercial, agricultural, and industrial land and properties; and licenses its registered trademarks and trade names, as well as provides stewardship and conservation services. This segment also operates ditches, reservoirs, and well systems that provide potable and non-potable water to West and Upcountry Maui areas. The Resort Amenities segment manages the operations of the Kapalua Club, a private non-equity club program that provides its members special programs, access, and other privileges at certain amenities at the Kapalua Resort. The company owns approximately 23,000 acres of land on the island of Maui, Hawaii. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Lahaina, Hawaii.

