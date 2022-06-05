AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$43.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BOS. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$37.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday. Pi Financial decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$58.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$51.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$32.10 per share, with a total value of C$160,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,799,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,050,371.70.

TSE BOS opened at C$19.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.88. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$17.24 and a 52-week high of C$47.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of C$523.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.51 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$313.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$301.86 million. On average, analysts predict that AirBoss of America will post 2.5999999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.18%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products.

