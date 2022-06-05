Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.19 Million

Equities research analysts expect Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $237.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.30 million and the lowest is $229.08 million. Albany International posted sales of $234.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $938.42 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Albany International.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Albany International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (down from $105.00) on shares of Albany International in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,948,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $417,218,000 after purchasing an additional 51,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albany International by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,444,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $290,431,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,738,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $242,177,000 after acquiring an additional 44,531 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Albany International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,348,261 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,527 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Albany International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,080,000 after acquiring an additional 29,943 shares during the period. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AIN stock opened at $84.40 on Friday. Albany International has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $93.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $84.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

