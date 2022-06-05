Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ANCUF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$51.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCUF opened at $40.00 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.00 and its 200 day moving average is $39.83.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

