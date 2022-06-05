AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins Sells 20,000 Shares

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.30, for a total value of C$605,946.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at C$348,418.95.
TSE:ALA traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$29.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,427. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$27.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.16 and a 52-week high of C$31.16.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. CIBC increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$33.57.
AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
