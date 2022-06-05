AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Director Sells C$2,419,768.00 in Stock

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) Director David Wallace Cornhill sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.25, for a total value of C$2,419,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,428,727 shares in the company, valued at C$43,214,848.44.

ALA traded down C$0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$29.89. 627,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.82. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$24.16 and a 1-year high of C$31.16.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.05 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.9400001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from AltaGas’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALA. CIBC upped their price target on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$34.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$33.57.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

