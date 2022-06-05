Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $160.90 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) to report sales of $160.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.90 million and the lowest is $160.30 million. Alteryx posted sales of $120.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year sales of $735.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $734.20 million to $739.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $867.57 million, with estimates ranging from $809.98 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 42.51% and a negative return on equity of 46.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

AYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alteryx in the first quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 54.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alteryx by 798.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

