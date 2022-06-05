ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.40.

Several research firms have commented on ALXO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 6.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 8.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $81.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.16.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.77 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

