Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $580.91 Million

Equities research analysts expect Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) to post $580.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Amedisys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $592.20 million and the lowest is $560.70 million. Amedisys reported sales of $564.17 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amedisys will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.33 billion to $2.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amedisys.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $545.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Amedisys from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amedisys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amedisys from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.19.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.92. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $109.53 and a 12 month high of $276.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89.

In other Amedisys news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMED. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Amedisys during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 233 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

