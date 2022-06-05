Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ameresco from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Ameresco alerts:

In other news, EVP Louis P. Maltezos sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $247,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $219,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,166 over the last ninety days. 41.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 356.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $59.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.02. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.18.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.42 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.