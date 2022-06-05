American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $552.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) will post $552.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $560.60 million and the lowest is $547.10 million. American Equity Investment Life reported sales of $499.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life will report full year sales of $2.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow American Equity Investment Life.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.03). American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.18.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 3,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total value of $147,530.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,023. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% during the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.78.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

