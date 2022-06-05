Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COLD shares. TheStreet lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

COLD opened at $28.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.75. Americold Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of -241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.34.

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $705.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -733.33%.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

