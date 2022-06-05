Analysts Anticipate Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $309.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) to post sales of $309.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Astec Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $307.50 million to $310.69 million. Astec Industries posted sales of $278.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Astec Industries will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Astec Industries.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $291.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASTE opened at $47.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42 and a beta of 1.28. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

