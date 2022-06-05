Analysts Anticipate AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Post -$0.54 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.54) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.10).

A number of research firms have commented on AVRO. Barclays reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their target price on AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.86.

AVROBIO stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. AVROBIO has a one year low of $0.74 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.98. The company has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVRO. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $4,043,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in AVROBIO by 219.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,381,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 949,620 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,809,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 913,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 564,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AVROBIO by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

