Analysts Anticipate Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) will report $0.85 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ducommun reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Ducommun had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $163.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DCO. TheStreet raised shares of Ducommun from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total transaction of $288,437.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,038.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,528 shares of company stock valued at $670,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Ducommun by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 738,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,467 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Ducommun by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Ducommun by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 357,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,712,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Ducommun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCO stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $551.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

