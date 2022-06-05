Analysts Anticipate Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.18. Falcon Minerals posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Falcon Minerals.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million.

FLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Falcon Minerals from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 286.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Falcon Minerals by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

FLMN traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 525,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Falcon Minerals has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 288.00%.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 95,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

