Analysts Anticipate Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) to Post -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Freshworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Freshworks will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Freshworks.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. Freshworks’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 21,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $341,998.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $16,907.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sequoia Capital India V. Ltd. purchased 2,828,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $49,081,415.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,917 shares of company stock worth $1,140,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 119.5% in the first quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663,500 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares during the period. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the first quarter worth $51,705,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRSH traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,093,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,903. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31. Freshworks has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

