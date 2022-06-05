Analysts Anticipate Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) to announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Frontier Communications Parent’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.43 billion and the highest is $1.47 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will report full year sales of $5.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.74 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Frontier Communications Parent.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FYBR shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,936.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 397,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 377,979 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 152.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 166,223 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $21.93 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.14.

About Frontier Communications Parent (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.