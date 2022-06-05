Analysts Anticipate Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Announce $0.09 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Grid Dynamics posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $71.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.07 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GDYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Grid Dynamics news, Director Patrick Nicolet bought 10,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou bought 23,500 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GDYN opened at $18.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.15 and a beta of 1.02. Grid Dynamics has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $42.81.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

