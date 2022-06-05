Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) will post ($0.90) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.86) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.96). Insmed posted earnings per share of ($0.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($3.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.75) to ($1.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of INSM stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.53. 809,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,352. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.04, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Insmed has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $34.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 2.07.

In other news, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $2,237,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Insmed by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 367.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,314,000 after buying an additional 109,767 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Insmed by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.