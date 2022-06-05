Analysts Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) to post $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $1.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $6.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after purchasing an additional 285,620 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,825,000 after purchasing an additional 328,220 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after purchasing an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after purchasing an additional 35,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

KFY stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.68. 170,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day moving average is $67.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $55.88 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.73%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

