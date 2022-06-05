Analysts Anticipate LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. LXP Industrial Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

LXP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Richard Frary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 133,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,462,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $25,153.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 196,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

LXP stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.31. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

