Analysts Anticipate NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.06 Million

Equities analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) will post $94.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $94.12 million. NeoPhotonics posted sales of $65.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $393.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.55 million to $396.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $447.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 14.23% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NPTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of NeoPhotonics in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other news, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 17,040 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $258,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,472,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $56,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 180,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,716,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,205 shares of company stock worth $608,905 in the last ninety days. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,539,000 after acquiring an additional 46,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 54.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,114,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,682 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,590,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,399,000 after purchasing an additional 33,177 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,142,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,980,000 after buying an additional 1,270,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN opened at $15.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.22. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.25 million, a PE ratio of -24.20 and a beta of 0.82.

NeoPhotonics Company Profile

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks. It offers transmitter and receiver components, and coherent modules, as well as switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of approximately 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers; electro-absorptively modulated lasers; distributed feedback lasers; component lasers; and integrated coherent receivers and modulators.

