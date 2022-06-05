Analysts Anticipate NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will announce $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. NOV posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full-year sales of $6.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.66 billion to $6.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.36 billion to $8.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%.

NOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of NOV opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.03. NOV has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.67%.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 36.8% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in NOV by 35.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,533 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 23.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.