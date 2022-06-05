Analysts Anticipate Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $610.69 Million

Analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to report $610.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $606.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $614.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $704.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $959,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,161,923.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,009,855 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after buying an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $46.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.23. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $62.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

