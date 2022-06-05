Analysts Anticipate Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $87.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBXGet Rating) will announce sales of $87.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Redbox Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.08 million and the highest is $100.90 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Redbox Entertainment will report full year sales of $409.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $403.15 million to $415.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $701.22 million, with estimates ranging from $522.20 million to $880.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redbox Entertainment.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 9.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $132,000.

Redbox Entertainment stock opened at 6.39 on Friday. Redbox Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of 1.61 and a fifty-two week high of 27.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of 5.20.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

